Tech experts in the Nigerian tech sector have affirmed that grooming the tech talents within the country will stimulate growth for the economy.

This comes amid global conversations on deepening tech industries in several societies, an event held in Abuja by telesoftas with young innovators like the Obra in attendance.

Technology experts, at the roundtable tagged, ‘Tech Talent, Nigeria’s New Oil’, said that conversations must shift towards finding ways to leverage global partnerships to help develop the local talents within the economy.

Meanwhile, in line with expanding opportunities for Nigerian tech talents, Lithuanian tech powerhouse, TeleSoftas, used this great event which had several young innovators to open up a physical outpost in Abuja. While launching on the sidelines of the roundtable, the European firm noted that its presence within the country was propelled by the potential of talents visible here.

Country Head for the Nigerian team, Mimshach Obioha, noted that a lot of young talents in the tech industry have so much to deliver but lack the right platform to showcase their skills right here in Nigeria as this has being a major cause of tech exports in form of human Resource as a lot of innovators from Nigeria has migrated to other countries where they are being appreciated.

Also, the firm announced opportunities for different senior developer positions within its firm, during the job fair section of the event as they said they are ready to empower and also employ young vibrant innovators who can take the tech industry to the next level of greatness here in Nigeria.

Speaking with Ife Adebayo, the special assistant to the Vice president on innovations said he strongly believe in the potentials of “Tech Talent” in Nigeria which will launch our young people into the future. This can only happen with deliberate strategies, conversations and, of course, ACTION.

He also said the Federal government is doing much to support the industry, as a lot of tech giants are moving fast into Nigeria. He urged participants at the event to take action and join the train to promote and support the potentials of Nigeria’s tech talents for more global opportunities. According to him, this will further catalyze Nigerian talents to be the best all around the world, adding that all should join hands to make Nigeria the tech epicenter of the future.