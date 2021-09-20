



Teachers, pupils and students were on Monday seen in high spirit as schools in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) resumed for the 2021/ 2022 academic activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) correspondent, who went round some schools, spotted teaching and non-teaching members of staff going about their various activities.

The schools visited equally adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines as teachers, students and parents were seen washing their hands at designated areas.

Some of the schools had notices placed at the entrance to the school premises, stating that the use of facemasks was mandatory.

NAN correspondent observed that not much physical distancing was observed among the students in some of the schools but teachers were seen ensuring that the students did not form clusters.

Mr Saidu Ahmed, the Principal of Community Secondary School Asokoro, in an interview with NAN said that the school had resumed as scheduled by the authority.

According to him, as part of the preparation for resumption, fumigation was carried out to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other members of staff.

He said that adequate preparation was equally made in other areas including provision for adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have gun thermometers at the entrance of the school to check the temperature.

“We also have buckets taps and hand sanitisers in strategic places in the premises.

“We have equally given directive through the Parents, Teachers Association (PTA) platform for students to conform to the COVID -19 protocol,” he said.

He said that the authority directed that all students should come to school with facemasks, pocket sanitisers and ensure social distancing.

“We also held sessions with the students upon resumption and reiterated the need to observe all guidelines.

“We know it is difficult to get them to conform 100 per cent but we are working hard to ensure compliance to a large extent.

“For instance, some students complain of shortage of oxygen after wearing the mask for a long time, as such they pull the masks to their chin to get some air before wearing back the masks,” he said.

With regards to the number of students per class, the principal said they were spaced two meters apart in each of the classrooms.

On deferment of resumption for two weeks, he said it would not affect academic activities, adding that the term was a complete calendar of 13 weeks, which would end on Dec. 17.

Mrs Augustina Etim, Principal, Hendon College, Karu Abuja in a separate interview with NAN stated that academic activities have commenced fully in the school.

“Our school is a boarding school so we resumed yesterday and the students were very excited to be back to school.

“We have taken all necessary precautions and to observe the COVID-19 protocol which is very critical.

“We observe the temperature checks and we also ensure that students resumed with preventive materials like face masks, hand sanitisers and regular washing of hands,” she said.

She further notes that security measures had been put in place to safeguard the premises.