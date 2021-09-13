Afghan people gather along a road as they wait to board a U S military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 days after Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

United Nations’ human rights chief on Monday criticised Taliban’s record since seizing power in Afghanistan, saying stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women.

Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva, that Afghanistan was in a “new and perilous phase” with many women and members of ethnic groups and religious communities deeply concerned for their rights.

“Importantly, and in contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women’s rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere,’’ she said in her speech.

Bachelet expressed dismay at the composition of the Taliban’s new government, noting the absence of women and its dominance by ethnic Pashtun.

She pointed to other broken pledges on granting amnesty to former civil servants and security officers linked to the previous government and prohibiting house-to-house searches.

