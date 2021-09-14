The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) invites you to visit the Taiwan Delegation at the Halal Expo Nigeria from Tuesday 14th to Thursday 16th September 2021.

Venue: Taiwan Pavilion (E057-059 & E066-068), Abuja International Trade and Convention Centre.

Taiwan is ranked the second most attractive non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) destination for Muslim travellers in the latest 2021 version of the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI). TAITRA will establish the Taiwan Pavilion and showcase premium Halal products from 11 Taiwanese vendors (including two Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) listed companies) from various fields including processed food, beverages, healthy food, bio-tech, and cosmetics.

This event will avail Nigerian entrepreneurs with an opportunity to connect and interact with reliable Taiwanese Halal product suppliers to foster business partnerships. This event is open to already established businesspeople in need of Taiwanese product partners, as well as for people looking to start a new business in product dealerships. Everyone is welcome to visit us either online or on-site.

For more information, please visit the following site: https://halaltaiwan.taiwantrade.com/EN/showcase.aspx?id=28

We also urge you to visit the different sites of Nigeria Taiwan Week.

The 2021 Nigeria Taiwan Week is an event dedicated to connecting the private sectors of both Taiwan and Nigeria with abundant business opportunities. Nigeria enterprises that are interested in looking for partners from Taiwan can find all they need just by visiting our online exposition hall!

The venue will be online starting from September 13 and will only last for two weeks! Can’t wait to meet your partners from Taiwan? Don’t hesitate!

Participation is absolutely free!

Access future opportunities with one click on the links below!

https://nigeria-3d.taiwan-week.com

https://nigeria.taiwan-week.com