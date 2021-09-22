The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is set to organize its annual Trade Mission to Nigeria from Wednesday 29th to Thursday, 30th September.

The virtual event is scheduled to take place between 9am-3pm Nigerian time. Interested Nigerian business men and women will now have the opportunity to meet with 22 Taiwanese manufacturers, including one stock listed company, dealing in several product categories such as Automobile parts, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Hardware.

TAITRA organizes annual trade missions to several cities around the world such as Middle East, Africa, Japan, South Korea, Latin America, and India Kenya, with over 600 Taiwanese companies actively participating and engaging more than 12,000 entrepreneurs in business discussions.

This event is open to already established businessmen and women in need of Taiwan product partners, as well as people looking to start a new business in product dealerships.

To attend, please follow the link below and fill the registration form. Participation is absolutely free!

https://reurl.cc/VEkOe5

Furthermore, we urge you to also visit the different sites of Nigeria Taiwan Week.

The 2021 Nigeria Taiwan Week is an event dedicated to connecting the private sectors of both Taiwan and Nigeria with abundant business opportunities. Nigeria enterprises that are interested in looking for partners from Taiwan can find all they need just by visiting our online exposition hall!

The venue will be online starting from September 13th and will only last for two weeks! Can’t wait to meet your partners from Taiwan? Don’t hesitate! Participation is absolutely free!

Access future opportunities with one click on the links below!

https://nigeria-3d.taiwan-week.com

https://nigeria.taiwan-week.com

For further inquiries, please contact https: [email protected]