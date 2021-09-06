By Olasunkanmi Akoni



The Southwest Caucus of the fourth session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament and Southwest Students Forum have commended the acting National Chairman of the party APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni- led All Progressives Congress, APC, over the appointment of Seyi Bamigbade, as the National Deputy Director Southwest Youths and Students Council of the party.

The youths, in a statement yesterday, by the Caucus Chairman, Odun Akinyele, stated:“Bamigbade if the intention of the party is to get the youths in the region fully mobilized for the next general election they got it right.”

He described Bamigbade as a grassroot mobilizer and a renowned youth philanthropist with an unblemished record.

According to Akinyele: “The leadership qualities of the new deputy director are not in doubt.

“His antecedents speak volume. Bamigbade’s ability to perform creditably well in his new role is not in doubt at all. We have a round peg in a round hole,” he said.

Also, President SSF, Ambassador Kunle Azeez, said they would work assiduously with the new appointee to create political awareness among the students in the region.