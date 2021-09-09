Swag Omoluabi

Entrepreneur and Brand Influencer, Swag Omoluabi, whose real name is Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, has called on spirited Nigerians to see the need to help the vulnerable in society as a call to serve humanity.

Omoluabi, who was speaking to the media during a recent interview to give insights into the reasons he is passionate about giving out to the needy, called on wealthy Nigerians to rally around the poor in the society, adding that they (the poor) need attention and the care that see them through the agony of life.

Swag Omoluabi, who is the CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, who also owns Omoluabi Logistics is known for his large heart for poor people, said he has the passion to help people around him because he always feels for the needy. By giving out to the vulnerable, he believes he is helping humanity and this is what God delights in.

“I want to call on the wealthy in our society to develop the act of giving. The vulnerable need our attention and care. Anyone who understands the act of giving will not hesitate to show love and reach out to people in need, no matter how little you have to give to them. I know what it is meant to give because I came from an environment that brought me up to show love to others.

“So, what you are giving might seem little to you, but the receiver will always cherish it more than you expected,” he said.

Omoluabi noted that his act of giving reaches out to Nigerians across all sides. “Whether you are a Muslim or a Christian and irrespective of your tribes, I have joy in giving out to people.

“Even before I become somebody today, I have been giving out to people. So, humanitarianism has always been part of my life. Because of this, I formed the Street Outreach which objective is to go out from time to time to be with the poor in the society, give them food and other items,” he said.

Omoluabi and his Street Outreach were at Ikorodu garage sometime in the past to feed people with foods and drinks on the streets on behalf of Mr. Dutch Foundation.

He recently helped a Lagos State Polytechnic student with brain paralysis who is having an accommodation problem. He sorted out the problem with the student and also gave out foodstuff to him.

Omoluabi also made a surprising visit to the old people in Lagos last Christmas where they were given some tokens to make them happy during the yuletide.