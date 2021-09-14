By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

A staff of one consultant firm based in Ilorin has been arrested by officers of Kwara state police command for allegedly slapping a tricycle rider to death.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspect ,one Kayode Oluwatomi a staff of BYC consultant firm ,Irewolede in Ilorin was riding one black Honda bullet car with registration no BX 954 AJL around Egbejila area when his was suddenly hit at back by tricycle operator of one Kola Adeyemi .

The impact of the crash by the tricycle operator caused the damage of one of the parking lights which infuriated the rider of the Honda car.

Vanguard gathered that the tricycle operator who admitted guilt begged to pay N2000 to replace the broken parking light valued at N2500.

The Honda car driver,Mr Kayode bluntly refused the offer and arguments ensued among him the tricycle operator and other onlookers who intervened in the matter.

Consequently the Honda car driver Mr Kayode got angry and slapped the tricycle operator Kola Adeyemi who slumped immediately.

The victim was reportedly taken to the nearby Garin Alimi hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Other tricycle riders promptly reported the incident at Budo Nuhu police station and the suspect, the Honda car driver was arrested.

Contacted,Spokesman of Kwara State police command Kayode Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He said,”I’m aware of the incident,the Honda car driver has been arrested and he’s currently undergoing interrogation. As soon as investigation is completed he will be charged to court. “

