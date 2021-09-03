.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has urged motorists to ply alternative routes around the Surulere area of the state due to an international match between Nigeria and Liberia at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere today Friday, September 3, 2021.

According to a statement by the state Ministry of Transportation, as a result, there would be a temporary closure of roads in the following areas:

Service lane from barracks by the tip of stadium bridge

Alaka service lane to connect the stadium

Movement from the kilo, Masha through Shitta bridge to the stadium will also be closed.

“The closure will commence from 12 noon. Motorists should seek alternate routes for their movement within surulere during this period till the match will be concluded,” the ministry stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria