Supreme Court Justice, Oseji, dies at 67

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Samuel Oseji

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Oseji, is dead.

A top source at the apex court confirmed to Vanguard that Justice Oseji, who hails from Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, died after a protracted illness.

He died at the age of 67, less than a year after he was elevated to the Supreme Court bench.

Oseji was among eight Justices the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, swore into the apex court bench on November 6, 2020.

He became a High Court Judge in Delta State in 1998 and was afterward, promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2010.

Before his elevation to the apex court, Justice Oseji served as a member of the Presidential election Petitions Tribunal in February 2019.

Though the Supreme Court is yet to officially announce Justice Oseji’s death, however, media aide to the CJN, Mr. Ahuraka Isah, told Vanguard that the apex court will issue a statement before the end of the day.

Meanwhile, from his bio-data on the Supreme Court website, the late jurist was born in Jos, Plateau State to the family of Mr & Mrs. Ebenezer Oseji.

He started his primary education in Saint Paul’s Anglican School, Jos but concluded it in Saint Dominic Catholic School, Idumuje-uno which incidentally is his hometown.

His secondary education was at Nigerian Peoples High School, Lagos where he obtained his West African School Certificate, Division One.

He moved to the Saint Patrick’s College, Asaba for his Higher School Certificate in 1979, and was subsequently admitted to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to study Law in 1980.

He graduated in 1984 with an LL.B (Hons) Degree and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos for his BL degree and was later called to Bar in 1985.

He was married to Dr Mrs Mininim Oseji, a Permanent Secretary in the Delta State Ministry of Health, and they were blessed with children.

Vanguard News Nigeria