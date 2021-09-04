By Solomon Nwoke

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has conferred on Coach Marcellinus Anyanwu its Ambassador for his giant strides in football development in Nigeria.

Coach Marcelo as he’s fondly called, is the chief-scout of Gulf United FC in Nigeria and also played a vital role in bringing the Dubai based football club,Gulf United to Nigeria and Africa to conduct its maiden scholarship program that has already given many young footballers the opportunity to study and play football in the USA and Canada.

At the investiture ceremony which took place recently at their headquarters in Lagos, National Chairman, (NFSC), Samuel O. Ikpea was full of praises for their latest Ambassador, Anyanwu saying, “You’re a man with a huge potential for football development in Nigeria. We the entire members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club are proud of you. We look forward to a fruitful and positive working relationship with you as you go out there to represent our darling club in the world as a worthy ambassador”.

The National Publicity Secretary NFSC, Barrister Dominic Ehimare also praised Coach Anyanwu for his recent feat in bringing the Dubai based football Club to Nigeria where about 55 talented and skilful young footballers were recruited from Lagos and Abuja last month for a full scholarship studies in United States of America and Canada.

In his acceptance speech, Coach Anyanwu thanked the supporters Club for finding him worthy of their Ambassadorial title.

“I salute NFSC for their faith in my potentials and I vow to be a good Ambassador of football development in Nigeria I am passionate about grassroot football /sports development in Nigeria and as a former coach of Arsenal Soccer School in Dubai, I will continue to use my international connection to lure investors to Nigeria for grassroot football development.

“I am also in touch with Benfica Football Club of Portugal to establish football school in the country. Football is a powerful force that unites different tribes in Nigeria and also unites the country by promoting peace, and unity in the society”.

Vanguard News Nigeria