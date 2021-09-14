Supercomputer predicts City to win Champions League

A supercomputer has predicted Manchester City will win the Champions League while ranking Paris Saint-Germain as ninth favourites.

The French giants signed six players in the summer transfer window, including Lionel Messi. But according to a FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, a front-three of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gives PSG just a four per cent chance of becoming European champions.

Instead, it tips City for the Champions League title after they finished runners-up last season. Pep Guardiola’s team brushed PSG aside in the semi-final last term before losing narrowly to Chelsea in the final.

The Blues have been given a 10 per cent chance of defending their crown by the supercomputer.

That means they rank third, behind Bayern Munich but ahead of English rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, who have been given a nine and five per cent chance of winning respectively. The prediction was made prior to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo however.

Liverpool have also made a strong start to the season are close to being back to their best with Virgil van Dijk back in the side.

As for PSG, their chances of winning the Champions League may be underestimated due to drawing a difficult group. Mauricio Pochettino’s side will take on English champions City, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

But they have won each of their opening five Ligue Un games, and that is with Messi playing just 24 minutes so far.

The supercomputer still rates their chances of success below Ajax, RB Leipzig and Barcelona – despite stealing away their star man.

