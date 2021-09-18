Nigeria is arguably one of the best african squads with the prospect to be on the next World Cup, set to happen in Qatar, in 2022. Their amazing history in regards to national achievements in football are certainly a good omen for them, as they try, in the present moment, to acquire yet another qualification for the biggest national squad stage in the world.

As things stand in this day and age, Nigeria is powering through their group, as they played an “under” against Liberia but an “over” against Cape Verde. CAR is still waiting to play against the Super Eagles, but it’s hard to imagine CAR toppling the super Nigerian squad.

They are the best team in the group and the one which everyone expects to pass without any trouble at all. As we dive into a more detailed approach about the Nigerian national team, we will certainly understand why that is. Expectations are higher than ever, and this squad has the potential to surpass the qualification and make some of the best national teams tremble at their presence. Let’s check out their squad.

The Super Eagles Squad

Osimhen, from Sparta Rotterdam, is just 22 years old, but already the main goalkeeper in the Netherlands team. He is poised to be the main goalkeeper of the Super Eagles too.

As a left-back, we can count on Sanusi Zaidu: he was a the left-back for Futebol Clube do Porto and showed himself in the main stage, the Champions League, in style.

For center-backs, we can talk about mainly Balogun and Troost-Ekong. Balogun is a young center-back playing in Rangers FC, and Ekong plays at the Premier League, at Watford. Both quite versatile and with some competitive games to show in their curriculum, they should be able to cover Ndidi’s brilliance and allow him to initiate the plays from behind. Yes, because Ndidi is a true talent, able both to stop menacing attacks and initiate movements from behind with class, temperament and passing assertivity.

Ndidi is undoubtedly one of the stars of this team and, if he’s able to play at least 70% of what he plays at Leicester, he will be one of the main highlights in the Super Eagles.

Aribo and Petebo will make the remaindure of the Nigerian’s midfield, providing the physical capacity and vision to support the main three offensive players, which are undoubtedly the features of the national squad.

Let’s plainly talk about the virtuosity of the Super Eagles, its attack. It’s menacing: no joke. It’s menacing at any level of football skills and competitions: Iwobi, from Everton, is a monster of a left-attacker, and then we need to talk about Iheanacho – from Leicester – and Osimhen – from Napoles. The main guess, and what has been proven so far, as in the games we spoke of earlier, is that Iheanacho, due to his mobility, is more akin to play the right attacker role, leaving Osimhen in the center.

However, it’s their overlaps that pose a real question to the opposing teams: if Osimhen can hold the center backs, and Iwobi and Iheanacho can flex to the center, then they will be in front of goal: and they are no strangers to putting the ball unto the net.

It’s has been long since Nigeria has such a good national squad, filled with players playing at their top in the main leagues of Europe. It’s not a stretch to say that their voyage to the World Cup will be a walk for them, but what’s even more important is that they will have something to say in the group phase: they are simply too good to be mere figurants in the biggest arena of world football. The Eagles will undoubtedly fill again, and match up against the very best.