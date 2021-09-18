In order to improve the capacity of Teachers in the State towards a high standard and easy learning in Public Primary Schools, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission ((UBEC) has concluded the First Term five-days capacity building workshop for over 2,600 Teachers and School Support Officers in the state.

The workshop was held across the twenty-five Local Government Areas of the State in 50 Centres simultaneously, aimed at improving teaching standard and easy learning in Public primary schools.

READ ALSO;Police dismiss 2 officers over assault in Delta

In an interview with the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Asaba, Hon. Sunny Ogwu explained that the workshop was designed to sharpen the skills of teachers in the state.

The SUBEB boss while highlighting the importance of the 5-Days Capacity building training, stated that training in the Thematic Areas using Learners Centred approach will help to engage the Pupils/Learners in classroom teaching ,build self-esteem and develop their ability.

He said, that pupils would be able to learn and retain more information through the Learners Centred approach, as it encourages the involvement of all children with different abilities.

Director of Teacher Development Department of the Board, Mrs. Juliet Ezefili called on participants to put into practice the knowledge acquired from the training in their lesson planning and teaching as the Schools Support Officers will commence their Support Mechanism as from Monday 20th September, 2021 to the various participating Schools.

School Based Model means taking a school,train all the Teachers in that School and give the teachers professional support in their various Schools for one Academic Session.

A total of two thousand, six hundred participants from various primary schools across the state and fifty Schools Support Officers from the various Local Government Education Authorities attended the five-day workshop.