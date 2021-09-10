By Joseph Erunke

MEDICAl doctors in the country have said resident doctors were pushed to the wall to resort to their ongoing strike, asking Nigerians to hold government at all levels accountable for the development.

The doctors said they were all suffering from the near collapse of the nation’s health sector, lamenting the neglect of the health sector by government at all levels.

Operating under the umbrella of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, NAGGMDP, the doctors insisted government must be blamed for the strike.

The association said this at its first Abuja Scientific Conference and Inaugural Meeting with the theme “Entrepreneurship in Medical Practice: How Feasible” through its national president, Noel Dokun.

They particularly berated the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF for not doing enough to save the health sector from total collapse, noting that doctors were also suffering.

The resident doctors had embarked on strike on April 1 to press home their demand for upward review of their N5000 hazard allowance, payment of outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance, among others.

According to Dokun, “No doctor wants to leave his patient to suffer unduly,”, adding that the doctors were pushed to the wall and had to resort to strike to press home their demands.

He lamented that due to the poor conditions of Nigeria’s health care, bad remuneration and deteriorating hospital facilities, many medical doctors were abandoning the country for greener pastures abroad.

While accusing the government of dishing out propaganda to turn the citizens against doctors, Dokun said the exodus had increased the workload of doctors who were still in government service, and would affect service delivery.

He said: “Government needs to reawaken to its responsibility to know that healthcare is a social service and the right of every Nigerian.

On the strike, there have always been alternatives. But the fact is that the alternatives have not in most cases yielded any result and that is what always lead to strike.

“Health workers are under paid, facilities are decaying and they are not doing anything but they want doctors to keep on going to work without being able to try our hand on anything. People will be suffering and they will be telling doctors to do something while the government keeps looking.

“They will also say doctors in Nigeria are well paid but nobody tells you about the resources we put in to get to where we are. However, It is only Nigeria that people say government are well paid because the average salary of a doctor here is about a quarter of what they get in Europe or other part of the world.

“So for someone who is a doctor, there is a quality of life that person ought to live but we can’t not live that way as we have to manage and all of us also can’t run away because our family and citizens will suffer”, he stated.

Chairman, Local Organising Committee, of the conference, Dr. Isaac Akerele, explained that poor remuneration makes it paramount for doctors to look for additional means of surviving.

“It takes a lot for doctors to train themselves and after training people assumed we are overpaid and that is not correct.

“Even our annual due is salaries of some people. It takes a lot of resources for us to be abreast of latest technology, skills and knowledge. It is always self training after school.

“It is has been challenges. Doctors are usually not trained to think about business but to always treat patients but we realise that without money, there will be problem.

“We are suppose to be at the upper class in the society but how you do we live with the peanut being paid by government”

“Rather than focusing and fighting for increment in remuneration, we also need to seek alternative source of income and that is entrepreneurship.”