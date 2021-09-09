By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba has urged the presidency and those in positions of authority to stop gagging those who speak out against the ills in the country.

He decried the worsening insecurity and economic downturn in the country and urged Nigerian leaders to urgently address the issues confronting the unity of the country and the economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

Most Reverend Ndukuba made the call yesterday in Makurdi when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

He said, “instead of tackling the problems that are facing us, the powers that be are busy trying to gag the people who are speaking out.”

The cleric who was in the state for the Abuja Provincial Council Conference of the Anglican Communion decried the challenges confronting the country saying that insecurity and the poor economic conditions had led to the displacement of millions of Nigerians and made life unbearable for all.

According to him, “ones heart bleeds at the sight of those staying in Internally Displaced Person’s, IDPs camps; but we know that God will not forsake His people.”

He assured of the commitment and support of the Church to the administration of Governor Samuel pointing out that as a man who had chosen to honour God, he would always be honoured.

In his remarks, Governor Ortom reiterated that Fulani terrorists were behind insecurity in the country stressing that any day the Federal Government wants to put an end to insecurity in Nigeria, it would be done.

The Governor said it was laughable and shameful for any one from Benue to say Fulanis were not responsible for the killings because of meal ticket.

He thanked the Church for always being supportive of his administration through prayers, adding that the conference by the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion would rejuvenate the spiritual life of the people of the state.

