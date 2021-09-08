By Vincent Ujumadu

TWENTY -five opposition political parties in the country yesterday urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop politicizing its anti-graft war and allowing itself to be used to intimidate some politicians within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Addressing reporters in Awka, the leader of the parties under the aegis of Allied Political Parties for Good Governance and Building Nigeria Legacy, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu said there is urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to call the leadership of the anti-graft agency to order, stressing that EFCC had become a tool of oppression.

Nwosu, who is the national chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, cited the recent face-off between the Kogi State government and the EFCC over an alleged N20 billion Kogi State salary bail-out account at Sterling Bank that was purportedly frozen by the court.

According to Nwosu, it was obvious that EFCC was pursuing an agenda and being used by some politicians to label some government officials as corrupt through unverified cases.

He said: “EFCC and other agencies of government must learn to focus on their jobs and stay away from politicians; extricate themselves from politics and begin to function as preventive organizations. Brinkmanship is destructive of government establishments and institutions.

“Mr. President and the Presidency should be concerned with the history Buhari would leave as he finishes his tenure.

“Matters involving a commercial bank and a state government can be effectively investigated if the purpose is noble without such public exacerbation and politicking.

“Apparently, some people feel very uncomfortable with the World Bank letter released a few weeks ago commending the Governor of Kogi State for refunding US$4.63million surplus funds under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management project (NEWMAP); and his recent report card as the best state in women and youths mainstreaming into government.

“Last week, the biggest topic in the news was the face-off between the Government of Kogi State and EFCC. The country woke up to the news that the EFCC had frozen a purported Kogi State salary bail-out account domiciled in Sterling Bank over a N20bn loan meant to augment the salary payment and running cost of the state government, but kept in an interest-yielding account with the Bank.

“Devoid of politics, the supposed court order obtained by an agency that is meant to be a foremost law enforcement agency in Nigeria should be taken on the face value as authentic news, which needs no further questioning.

“But facts emanated from well-meaning Nigerians and institutions barely 24 hours after, in almost all newspapers and the electronic media that the EFCC might have acted on absolute falsehood.

“Corruption investigation must be ethical and agencies must never make their work into a media war. Such media frenzy as led by EFCC and daily headlines portraying everyone in the country as corrupt does not leverage the investment climate, the country and our democracy”.

Nwosu argued that the EFCC had wanted to rubbish Kogi State government but for the prompt opening and explanation of the state government, advising the anti graft body to desist from tarnishing the image of perceived enemies with unverified cases.

Nwosu, who said he had never met the Governor of Kogi State, argued that the right must be done in a democratic setting like Nigeria.

