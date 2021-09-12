By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

Following allegations that some soldiers of Operation Safe Haven manhandled, beat up and murdered a taxi driver as a result of some misunderstanding in Jos, Plateau State, the Commander, the Special Task Force, Major-General Ibrahim Ali has ordered the arrest of the troops fingered in the incident.

In addition, the STF Commander has constituted a board of enquiry to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the confrontation with a view to making hose found guilty to face possible Court Martial.

A statement confirming the board of enquiry titled, ‘Alleged Murder of Taxi Driver by Personnel’, signed by Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer, was issued on Sunday.

It said, “Operation Safe Haven has received with shock a report of security personnel of OPSH deployed at Farin Gada beat and murdered a commercial taxi driver Mr Abdullahi Karafa.

“Immediately the report was received, the commander Operation Safe Haven Major General Ibrahim Ali visited the deceased family and condoled them over the unfortunate incidence.

“The Commander has since constituted a board of inquiry to unravel those behind the heinous act.

“He asured that those who would be found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Operation Safe Haven wish to reiterate that troops deployed on the Plateau were always warned to conduct themselves in the most professional manner in line with global best practices and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry and strict adherence to rules of engagement.

“Therefore, any act short of this is condemnable and unacceptable by OPSH.”

