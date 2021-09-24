.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Commander Operation Safe (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali has said that he takes the promotion of personnel serving under his command very seriously.

This is just as he charged troop’s under Operation Safe Haven to Remain focussed, and be at alert towards ensuring that the mandate of ensuring Peace and stability of the Plateau is achieved.

The Commander made this remark at the Headquarters OPSH during the decoration ceremony of 10 newly promoted personnel.

A statement btMajor Ishaku Tackwa, Military Information officer said “Maj Gen Ali observed that the confidence the Armed Forces of Nigeria have in the troops is responsible for the elevation to their next higher ranks.

“He therefore urged the newly promoted airmen to remain dedicated to their job.

“The Commander who commended the troops for their commitment to the service of the nation, urged them to strive to justify the confidence reposed in them by their service.

“The beneficiaries of the promotion were also advised to remain forthright, disciplined and neutral in the discharge of their national assignment.

“The Commander stressed that the promotion should spur the personnel to do more for the betterment of the nation”.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted personnel, Lance Corporal Nwosu, thanked the Commander for decorating them with their new badges of rank.

He further thanked the officers and family members who came to celebrate with them on the occasion and vowed to remain dedicated to their constitutional responsibilities of defending the country.