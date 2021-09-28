…Wants Amotekun, Ebube Agu to become state police

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, yesterday, expressed worry over the worsening security in the country noting that bandits have declared war on Nigeria.

The Yoruba body also urged the Federal Government to allow Amotekun and Ebube Agu to become state police as a way of tackling insecurity in the country.

It stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting at the country home of its acting Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo in Sanya-Ogbo, Ogun State.

The meeting was attended by its Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan; Chief Sola Ebiseni, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, Chief Supo Shonibare, Abagun Kole Omololu, Mr. Leke Mabinuori, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, Dr Gbola Adetunji and Mr. Babatunde Oduyoye.

Others were Dr. Ebun Sonaiya, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Prof Akin Onigbinde, Dr. David Atteh, Chief Femi Monimikan, Mr. Dauda Adam, Mr. Lanre Anjolaiya, Mrs. Toyin Falade and participants Kwara and Kogi States.

Afenifere, in its resolutions, noted with serious concern the security problems that are festering in the country and urged the Federal Government and security agencies to buckle up and “be more decisive in the way they tackle security issues that have made living in Nigeria painful, short and brutish.”

Part of the resolution reads: “We call on the government and security agencies to stop the kid-glove treatment with which terrorists and kidnappers are being handled.

“Afenifere believes that terrorism and related vices including kidnapping are on the increase in part because of the double standard being played by the government and security agencies on this matter.

“We commend the steps taken by governors of the South West on the establishment of security networks like Amotekun and that of the South East on Ebube Agu.

We urge the national authorities to let these security networks be transformed into states police forces. We strongly believe that doing so will arrest the pace at which Nigeria is fast descending into a state of anomie.

“Afenifere again reiterated its position that Restructuring remains the panacea to solve the multivarious problems bedevilling the country now. And we insist that this restructuring should be done before the next elections in the country.

“In the meantime, every community must be at alert to realise that they must defend themselves from bandits who seem to have declared war on Nigeria.”

