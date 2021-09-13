Business leaders of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria have called on Nigerians, both in the private and public sector, to work together to promote an enabling environment for the continued growth of the Nigerian economy. This call was made during the strategic event hosted by the network in Nigeria to welcome the newest cohort members (cohort 11) who completed the Seed Transformation Program.

This welcome event which was themed “Transforming through the Decades” was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, and had in attendance network members from Nigeria,Senegal, and Ghana as well as a few special guests.

The new members that were officially welcomed to the network include Dr. Iseko Iseko, CEO, Limi Hospitals; Dr. Ibilola Amao, CEO, Lonadek Limited; Oluwatoyin Edun, CEO, Fusion Group; Ifechukwu Anajekwu, CEO, Pinga Agro Investment Limited; Taofik and KawtharOdukoya, Co-Founders, Vanguard Pharmacy; Theodora Nwenyi, CEO, Rapid Vigil Security Company; Richard Rotoye, CEO, Creditville; Chimezie Emewulu and Chibuzor Onwurah, Co-Founders, Seamfix Limited; Mallinson Ukatu, CEO, Nispo Porcelain Company Limited; and Abiola Adewole, CEO, Oxfordblue Limited.

In his welcoming address to the new members, Mr. Brian Hammond, the President of the SSTN Nigeria Network commented: “As a Network, our emphasis is on working with our members and their companies to promote their products and services, so I, therefore, entreat you as you join the Network to take advantage of all our programs which include our Tactical Workshop, Leadership Labs, SUITE Training (Start Up Impact Training for Entrepreneurs), Company visits, and spontaneous hangouts.

I encourage all new members to actively participate in the effective running of the Network by serving in a committee or as facilitators and mentors in our upcoming mentorship training for emerging entrepreneurs. I will like to thank the Executive Committee members, Board of Trustees, the event planning committee, and all members of the network, for making today’s occasion a success”.

The network members encouraged private sector business owners to take advantage of the training and networking opportunities provided by the Seed Transformation Program, which has positively impacted the growth of their businesses.