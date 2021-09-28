Eurobonds

Standard Chartered Bank, alongside three other banks, has acted as Joint Lead Manager for Access Bank Plc on its US$500m Senior Eurobond Issuance.

The Senior Eurobond is a 5-year unsecured note (144A/RegS) under Access Bank’s US$1.5 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The bond matures in September 2026 and was issued with a yield and coupon of 6.125% with interest payable semi-annually in arrears.

According to the bank, the offering achieved the lowest (outstanding) Nigerian bank Eurobond coupon, supported by an over 3 times oversubscribed order book of over US$1.6 billion, which represents the largest order book ever for a Nigerian bank Eurobond transaction.