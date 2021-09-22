.

By Evelyn Usman

A call for the review of the Nigerian Navy Order, NNO through setting up Fleet Support Units and Fleet Support Elements, with a view to returning full command and control to parent establishment, formed part of the resolution presented at the end of the 2021 Naval Engineering Retreat in Lagos, yesterday.

The move was geared towards making essential changes to the career development of engineers and technicians as well as engineering practices in the Nigerian Navy Engineering Branch.

The retreat themed “Repositioning the Naval Engineering Branch for Effective Service Delivery” examined critical issues that have restrained the Naval Engineering Branch, NEB from functioning optimally, as well as identifying new ways of creating an enabling environment for it, for improved platform maintenance.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day retreat held at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos, Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, explained that the gathering was one of the many ways of enhancing the performance of the Navy by addressing key issues that could impinge administration, training and practice of Engineering.

The move according to him, would ultimately improve organisational structure, training, practice and career development in the Naval Engineering Branch, with a corresponding overall positive impact on the Navy.

He noted that the retreat and its theme could not have come at a better time when the Navy was making a significant effort to bolster its effectiveness in the maritime environment and other continental engagements.

Accordingly, he explained that “the presentations identified critical aspects which, if addressed, would reposition the Branch and indeed the Navy for better service delivery and attainment of her aspiration. “Also, the resource persons were very explicit on the issues and challenges of the four focus areas namely; Organisational Structure, Training, Career Management and Practice, as well as the strategies or ways to mitigate the challenges.

“The issues that received the most attention during this Retreat centred on the need to reorganise the structure of Naval Engineering Branch and improvements of training packages.

“ The discussions in the Retreat also revealed the need to make pragmatic and essential changes to the career development of engineers and technicians as well as engineering practices. It is envisaged that these changes would elicit the needed stimulus to reposition the Branch for enhanced productivity and fast-track improvements in operational efficiency, downtime and availability of NN ships in line with the transformation drive”.

Presenting the resolution, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe, explained that it was

an articulation of all the resolutions reached from the presentations, interactions and deliberations made during the Retreat.

Papers presented in the two-day retreat were: Functional Organization of the NEB, Engineering Training in the NN, Naval Engineering Personnel Career Management, Effective Engineering Practice in the NN, during which various panels and interactive sessions provided analytical inputs and contributions from the panellists and audience respectively.

The resolution as reeled out by Rear Admiral Ezekobe, included the need to “review the Nigerian Navy Order NNO through setting up FSUs and FSEs with a view to returning full command and control to parent establishments; restructure the nomenclature of subordinate staff of the Command Fleet Maintenance Officer (CFMO) at the Logistics Command along function line of the maintenance activities rather than specialization of the individual; Terminate the use of intervention team; deliberate further on the establishment of a Fleet Maintenance Command; Review the Technical Training Policy as well as the Nigerian Navy Engineering College, NNEC Training Curriculum to address industrial attachment, OEM courses and training for new NN acquisitions; ensure the recruitment and employment of requisite persons as instructors and upgrade infrastructure holdings at NNEC”.

.

Others were to ensure the accreditation of NNEC and its affiliation with reputable institutions for certification and support; establish relationship with major OEMs for training and technical support, promulgate a comprehensive technical training policy which should include maintenance requirements from the fleet in order to develop a training curriculum; review NNEC Training Curriculum to reflect technical training needs of the NN and ensure the accreditation of NNEC and affiliation with reputable institutions; promulgate engineering incentives and awards policy; Institutionalize attitudinal change mentorship programmes for engineers; adopt the proposed career plan for ratings subject to Chief of Training and Operations, CTOPS and Chief of Naval Engineers, CONE approval; adopt the proposed career plan for officers subject to CTOPS and CONE approval; emplace a 3-year phased plan for the upgrade of NN maintenance infrastructure and provision of modern tools; convene a committee to facilitate the NN adoption of Rate Running Contract (RRC) and Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) spare management model; convene a committee to work out the categorization of NN ships and helicopters for maintenance purposes as well as determine their maintenance needs; place the Naval Dockyard Limited and Naval Shipyard Limited NSL directly under the administrative and operational control of Naval headquarters and to emplace a mechanism for the mentoring of young engineering officers to sustain naval engineering traditions and knowledge among others.

On his part, the CNS assured that the Naval headquarters would study the recommendations from the retreat with a view to developing ways that would ensure successful implementation.