By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has commended Governor Sule Abdullahi of Nasarawa state for raising the standard of education in the state.

National President of SSANU, Comradu Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim made the commendation when he led the executive members of the union on a courtesy visit to the governor.

Comrade Ibrahim told me governor that the union was in the state for training workshop of members and the 40th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting being hosted by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He praised the governor for what he described as his glaring impact in raising the standard of all Schools in Nasarawa State.

The SSANU President described him as “pragmatic and cosmopolitan” going by the enormous accomplishments in the infrastructural development of the state, urging him to uphold the good work.

Ibrahim said among all the public Universities in Nigeria, only Nasarawa State University keffi has fully paid her staff all their emoluments and entitlements

Responding, Governor Abdullahi expressed delight over the choice of Nasarawa state University Keffi and the State in particular as venue of the NEC meeting.

HE said, his topmost priority since he assumed office has been the upliftment of the Education sector,to which the highest percentage of the budget went.

“Next to the Education sector is infrastructural development across Nasarawa State,” he said.

The governor said reasonable sums of money have been expended in the development of the State University especially in the upgrading of faculties of medicine and engineering.

According to him, significant efforts are being made to improve the IGR of the State while tourism sector would receive a boost as the sector that is central to the State economy.

He pledged to look into the possibility of making an upward review of the monthly subvention being allotted to the University.

