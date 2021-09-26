Sunday Dare, the Youth, and Sports Development Minister has poured encomiums on Nigeria’s senior women basketball team- D’Tigress for their victory at the 2021 Afrobasketball championships in Cameroon.

The Nigerian ladies, now African queens of the court, captured their third consecutive Afrobasketball championships title on Sunday after beating Mali by 70-59 in the final.

The performance of D’Tigress was so dominant all through the championships that many bookmakers had tipped them to retained their crown even before today’s final.

An elated Sports Minister Sunday Dare said Nigeria’s victory is confirmation of her dominance of the sport in Africa.

“Clearly now Nigeria’s dominance of the sport is indisputable. This is the evidence that Nigeria’s women basketball can be ranked as a World-class programme. We have to sustain this momentum. This is remarkable, winning the Afrobasketball Championships for an unprecedented third time.

“I salute the team(D’Tigress) for their professional commitment and execution. They have done the nation proud and maintained the positive results we have achieved in sports in the last few weeks.” Dare said.

In the last ten weeks, Nigeria has had a lot to cheer in international sports competitions, winning nineteen medals from the Olympics, Paralympics, and the World U20 Athletics Championships and now capturing gold for the third consecutive time in the Women Afrobasketball Championships.

Vanguard News Nigeria