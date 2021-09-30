Sola Aiyepeku, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission

By Solomon Nwoke

In a bid to showcase and promote the beautiful relationship between Sports and Fashion in Nigeria, Lisa Inaku, the proprietress of Lisa Best has unveiled the concept of the Sports Fashion Show last weekend in Lagos.

Sports Fashion Show is a platform for showcasing the best in Nigeria Sports Fashion designers and the first Sports Fashion clothing and accessories to the world.

It will involve known, upcoming and unknown designers. The event will all in its entirety encompass the exhibition section, music and catwalk by models.

The five-day event which runs from November 24th to 28th, 2021 to be organised in partnership with Lagos State Sports Commission and Super Eagles Supporters Club promises to be the best of its kind in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of the event logo at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, Lisa said the aims and objectives of the Sports Fashion Show is to encourage the youth and people in Nigeria in making sports Fashion a noble profession.

A platform for rewarding professionalism and excellence in the Nigerian Sports Fashion world, create an atmosphere of oneness on a platform that celebrates excellence, make the event a tourism destination hub, make it a landmark event for the world to see, appreciate and participate in and a platform for empowering individuals in the Sports Fashion profession.

“ The five days event will be filled with pumps and pageantry, the celebration of the artistry and the craftsmanship of Nigeria fashion designers in the Sports industry, entertainment through music and comedy with not be left out”, she said

Vanguard News Nigeria