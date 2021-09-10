By Henry Ojelu

A professor of Information System, Lagos Business School, Olayinka David-West, has been unveiled along with other top industry experts to speak at this year’s Growth Africa Conference holding on October 22.

Other speakers include renowned US semiconductor industry veteran, Prof Ndubuisi Ekweke; Dave Stevinson, CEO, QBS Softwares, UK; Anthony James, CEO Trinity Consulting, Australia; Cory Warfield, CEO, Shedwool, USA, Titia Niehorster, Netherland and Rachel Beck, USA.

Convener of the conference and CEO of Zido Global, Samuel Ajiboyede in a statement said that the theme of this year’s conference is “Raising Africa Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs”.

According to Mr. Ajiboyede, the conference will connect young entrepreneurs to insights that would help them to upscale their start-ups to become global game chargers.

He noted that aside the key speakers, participants would be afforded the opportunity to interact and network with top industry CEOs and gain invaluable experiences on how to raise fund and better manage their businesses.

According to Ajiboyede, “The Growth Africa 2021 conference has been specially packaged to raise the next billion-dollar entrepreneurs from the continent of Africa.

“We have selected the best minds from different fields to impart time tested insights and knowledge that would help our entrepreneurs reach the zenith of their aspirations.”

