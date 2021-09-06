By Ozioruva Aliu

A mother of two, Emmanuella Anyanwu, who was kidnapped while her assailants killed younger brother of the founder of Sahara Reporter, Omoyele Sowore, Felix, Tuesday narrated how she escaped from the kidnappers while in their custody in the forest.

Anyanwu narrated how their vehicle broke down near Okada on their way from Lagos. She said they slept inside the vehicle but were attacked by gunmen.

Speaking to journalists at the Edo State Command shortly before she was taken to the hospital for check up, she said they were blindfolded and led into the bush. “So they started calling us one after the other and I was the last person they called.

“They said if I don’t have money they will take my life. I asked them how much they wanted. But one of them was furious I was asking them questions. I told them I needed to know the ransom. They asked if I had N10m and I told them there was no way to get that kind of money.

“Then it started raining heavily and they went away and brought one man again. So they took something from that man and their attention was on it. So I remove my blind fold and decide to escape. I crept and that was how I escaped.

On how she got back to Benin, she said: “I saw a mast far away and I stared trekking towards it. After one hour or more I got to a road and saw an elderly man on motorcycle and I asked him to take me to the police station, which he did. We were two ladies and three men.”

