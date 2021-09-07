Olajide Sowore

By Dapo Akinrefon – Lagos

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, said the killing of the Mr. Olajide Sowore was suspicious, adding that it was a reflection of the porous security situation in the country.

Iba Adams, however, urged the police to unravel the true circumstances surrounding the killing and bring the culprits to book.

Sowore was shot by suspected Fulani herdsmen on his way from Edo state.

Adams, in statement by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi expressed sadness at the occurrence, noting that the killing was a testimony of the protracted security situation in the country.

He said: “The security situation in Nigeria is becoming so worrisome by the day and the country is heading towards a tailspin. It was a reflection of Federal Government’s failure to tackle the security challenges in the country. It is only in Nigeria that the government feels comfortable when people are killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.”

He also urged the Federal Government to concentrate on finding solution to the security challenges in the country, noting that any attempt to eliminate Sowore would be resisted by well-meaning Nigerians.

