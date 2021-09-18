The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, has congratulated its members that made the final national convention list, following the inauguration of the National Convention Organising Committee, on Friday, at the National Headquarters of the Party, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

While presenting the flag of the party to the Committee Chairman, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, noted that the Committee members were carefully selected.

He said the selection was based on their antecedents and charged them to ensure a better Convention from the previous one adjudged the best ever in Nigerian politics.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, on Friday, the South-West zone congratulated it members in the committee, urging them to give a good account of themselves.

Owokoniran, in the statement, said: “Congratulations to our leaders from Lagos State and the zone for making national convention final list.

“This is a call to service and deliver we will. The Party’s march towards rescuing Nigerians has begun.”

Owokoniarn gave the names of the leaders from Lagos that made the list:

1. Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, who’s No 32 on the list

2. Dr. Charles Akintoye, No 122

3. Senator Kofoworola Bucknor, 166

4. Rahman Owokoniran, No 207

5. Otunba David Kolawole Vaughan(208)

6. Setonji Kosheodo(229)

7. Princes Agboola Fisher (238) and

8. Mrs Bisi Odunsi(242).

The 270-member strong committee has Governor Duoye (Bayelsa) and Governor Makinde (Oyo) as Deputy Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

Also appointed as members are former governors elected on the platform of PDP, ex-ministers as well as serving and former members of the National Assembly.

Vanguard News Nigeria