South-West PDP congratulates Makinde, as Atiku, others storm Ibadan for Lekan Salami Stadium

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Peoples Democratic Party, South-West Zone, has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of the commissioning of the remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium.

The party reiterated its description of Governor Makinde as a role model for youths in leadership position and what true governance was about.

The party said this in a statement by Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, on behalf of the Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and members.

The party described the event as “Governor Seyi Makinde’s historic moment in the annals of Nigeria’s democratic experiment.”

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and other chieftains of PDP have arrived Ibadan for the inauguration of stadium.

Atiku, in the company of other party chieftains, arrived the governor’s office, Agodi, at exactly 12:35p.m.

With him were Senators Abiodun Olujimi and Dino Melaye, among others.

In the PDP statement, pouring encomiums on Makinde, Owokoniran said: “We have never been in a more reassuring time as this, when leaders like Governor Seyi Makinde are redefining governance.

“The party, Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and every member and lovers of good things are proud of Makinde.

“As we move towards 2023 elections, it is important for the public and electorate to decide between the change that exists only in words and leadership that touches the grassroots.

“Once again, congratulations to Makinde, even as we look forward to more landmarks from his administration.”

Vanguard News Nigeria