South-West is proud of Makinde, Arapaja — Owokoniran, PDP scribe

Clockwise: Governor Seyi Makinde, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja and the party’s scribe, Rahman Owokoniran.

Rahman Owokoniran, the General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, has said the region is proud of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, the region’s National Vice-chairman of the party.

The commendation is coming on the heels of Makinde and Arapaja’s appointment as Secretary and member of Zonal Committee, respectively, of the party’s 2021 National Convention Organising Committee.

Vanguard had noted the appointments in a report that said the party announced Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as Chairman of the Committee and his Enugu counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as Chairman of the Zoning Committee.

In a statement on behalf of the party on Friday, Owokoniran said the achievements recorded by Makinde and Arapaja has made them bring the region to the limelight once again.

According to Owokoniran, “Governor Seyi Makinde’s people-oriented governance is evidenced in the various landmark projects in Oyo State.

“On his part, Ambassador Arapaja has proved to be a unifying factor when the party faced challenges. So their appointments are precursors to victory for PDP in the coming elections.

“Both leaders have brought the South-West to the limelight once again. A true sign of PDP taking over the South-West come 2023.

“Congratulations to us all for our leaders’ recognition. It is a well deserved victory for Southwest that marks the beginning of greater things to come.”

