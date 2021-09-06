…Set to drop debut album

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

A fast rising and talent-studded Nigerian record label, Sound Gang is bracing up to take the country’s music scene by storm as it concludes plans to drop its upbeat debut album, ‘S4L(Solid For Life) very soon.

The album, a collective effort of the record label’s acts, Kirko Drilz and MultiLord (and a few other acts & producers like Supa, Zaki, Hitman) is dropping any moment from now.

The artistes are currently in Dubai putting finishing touches to the project.

Drilz and Multilord are not new to the Nigerian music scene. They have been into music for a long time, having started singing from their childhood days. They went professional after their graduation from the university and since then, the rising acts have not looked back.

A co-owner of the label, which also has offices in Lagos, Canada and Dubai, Mr Victor Nwachukwu said the management of the label will stop at nothing to ensure that their artistes are positioned to take over the music scene in the country with their forthcoming debut album.

According to him, Kirko Drilz is into Afro beat and Afro pop music, while Multilord plays hip hop and rap music. Both singers, he noted, have what it takes to hold their own in the Nigeria music scene and globally.

On the forthcoming album, Mr. Nwachukwu said it contains twelve tracks in all with “Solid4Life” as the title.

For him, the album title is an affirmation of the fact that the label has come to stay.

Explaining further, Sound Gang boss said that the songs are carefully put together to showcase the versatility of their artistes as well as launch the record label into the mainstream music business.

“Sound Gang is looking at impacting the music and entertainment industry positively with their genre-diversified music and other entertainment productions. Our aim is to capture the market with the songs of our artistes like ‘OSL’ (by Kirko Drilz) and ‘Donuts Inna Rar ‘(by Multilord). “

‘These songs collectively racked up over 250K streams across all digital platforms. One can tell that Sound Gang is coming into the game with a never-seen-before passion, talents, and consistency,” Mr Nwachukwu boasted.