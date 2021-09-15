By Ephraim Oseji

Prominent governorship candidates in the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election have concluded plans to storm Lagos in a last minute effort to reach the electorates ahead of the November 6 election.

Among these lots include Prof Charles Soludo; Valentine Ozigbo; Andy Uba, Ifeanyi Ubah and others who will be interacting with the Anambra indigenes in a Town hall conference themed: “Town Hall Meeting with the Aspirants for the Nov 6, 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election,” scheduled to hold at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, September 19,, 2021.

This is also coming as the sponsors of the programme, Anambra State Indigenous Lawyers Forum (ASILF) in a press conference in Lagos, urges the citizens of the State to avail themselves the opportunity of knowing their governorship candidates well enough before they vote, saying it is the only assurance of voting wisely.

The event, under the chairmanship of Rtd. Hon. Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, former Justice, Court of Appeal, aims to bring all the governorship aspirants together, to meet and interact with the people in a moderated panel session, as almost all the aspirants have indicated interest to be present.

Keynote speech will be delivered by Chukwuma Ikwuazom, SAN, with the topic: “The place of Anambra State from 2022 and beyond; matters arising, while the father of the day will be Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General.

Special guests of honour include Dr. Olisa Ogbakoba, SAN; Prof Offonze Amucheazi, SAN; Chief Mike Igbokwe, SAN; Chief Mrs. Joyce Odua and Chief K.O.P Odidika among others.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Joe Nwokedi, ASILF President, disclosed that the association has deemed it necessary to intervene and create awareness for a sensitization in a meet-the-people conference.

“It has become imperative to bring and showcase all the governorship aspirants to the people of Anambra indigenes under one roof, to express, declare and convince the citizens on how to govern the State better.

“Anambra State has become a political focal point for now because of the built up tensions and campaigns among the aspirants. With the number of registered political parties and their aspirants jostling for one position, ASILF, as a reputable legal body are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the best candidate wins the election and to improve on the State’s affairs,” stated Nwokedi.

He also noted that with the array of personalities of Anambra State indigenes that will be gracing the event, he is convinced that the interactive session will be a rallying point to address issues of governance and improvement on basic infrastructures in Anambra State.