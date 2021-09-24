The Sokoto state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, has lauded USAID and Breakthrough Research, for their researches which had unravelled conditions of healthcare delivery and auxiliary services in the state.

Inname made the commendation at the dissemination of Behavioural Sentinel Surveillance Survey (BSS) baseline results for the state on Thursday, in Sokoto.

He pledged that the state government would continue to partner donor agencies and other multilateral organisations on improving healthcare policies for the benefit of the citizens.

The commissioner expressed appreciation over the overwhelming findings and statistical presentations on malaria prevention and treatment, pregnancy and child birth, family planning and others health related issues in the state.

He noted that the findings would facilitate the enhancement of overall service delivery, strengthen facilities as well as improve the capacity of health service providers.

Inname further enjoined Breakthrough Research to always engage with relevant agencies and departments in the state, in order to streamline their activities and enable the government agencies participate fully.

Dr Dele Abegunde, the Chief of Party, Breakthrough Research (BR) in Nigeria, said the BSS baseline results aimed at promoting health programmes and policies, in order to improve overall heath outcomes for women and families.

Abegunde said key state and local stakeholders had become aware of BR’s work and key results on an ongoing basis, sharing both results and information about its current and upcoming activities along with interventions.

He said the findings targeted at improving the lives of citizens and facilitating coordinated government polices as areas of likely improvement, while changes were identified along with challenges.

Also speaking, Dr Shitti Abdu-Aguye of Breakthrough Action Nigeria said the research findings were meant to be translated into actions towards developing health programmes that would be more effective to improving peoples’ wellbeing.

Abdu-Aguye emphasized that human lives were dynamic and responsive to different evolutionary measures as something that was habitual and people could accept it, while future generations might have complete change.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that presentations of the research were made at the event and stakeholders interactions undertaken on the findings, with criticisms and solutions offered on likely challenges.