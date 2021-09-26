By Chris Ochayi

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has condoled with the families of former Deputy Governor of the Central bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafia and Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Abuja chapter, Barr Hauwa Evelyn Shekarau.

Disclosing this when he led the executives of the Union to pay sympathy visit, President of SOKAPU, Hon Jonathan Asake, said: “Your husband was a voice to the voiceless and was concerned in bringing justice and fairness to all across ethnic and religious divides.

“In life he dreamed of a nation where all shall find fulfillment and be treated justly. He was worried at the ravaging insecurity ripping across the country and refused to be silent in the face of intimidation.

“We recall the invitations extended to him by the nation’s secret police and how he vowed not to let go in telling truth to power, no matter whose ox is gored.

“We are proud of his legacies and what he lived for. He was not only a global scholar of repute but a deep philosopher whose weekly columns in national newspapers attracted wide readership. He was a humanist who was concerned with the welfare of all citizens.”

Mrs Mailafia responded by thanking the SOKAPU leadership and recalled how the Union was so dearly loved and admired by her husband. She advised the Union to be prayerful and strive towards the attainment of its sole dream that is anchored on unity in diversity.

At the home of Barr Shekarau, the SOKAPU Leader extolled the virtues of the legal luminary who until her death was the Chairman of the Abuja chapter of the NBA.

“Barr Shekarau was a committed patriot and defender of the oppressed. Her footprints on the sands of advocating for the rights of children and women remain indelible. Where injustices against women and children were prevalent, she was always engaged in rallying critical stakeholders to confront them.

“Of course, we are sad that she is gone, but we take consolation in the fact that she lived a good life that was dedicated to good causes.”

The National Coordinator of SOKAPU Women Wing, Mrs Jemutu Katarma, eulogized the lives of both Dr Mailafia and Barr Shekarau as lives that were well lived. She noted that considering the key roles they played in life, the Almighty God was capable of raising hundreds of them to continue with the works they left behind.

National Coordinator of the SOKAPU Youth Wing, Mr. Isaac John, said youths of Southern Kaduna have been inspired by Dr. Mailafia and Barr Shekarau, adding, “We shall continue to take into account the impactful lessons they left behind for the future.”

Those who were in the delegation included the Vice President 1, Mr. Dio Awemi Maisamari; Financial Secretary, Mr. Tijjani Hassan Danladi; Treasurer, Mrs Mary Sheyin and the Assistant National Public Relations Officer, Teprick Emmanuel Nikyu, among others.

