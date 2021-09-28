By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State branch manager of small and medium enterprises development agency of Nigeria( SMEDAN) Abdulkarim IbrahimTuesday said that, at least one hundred and sixty participants are under going training in Kebbi state on Agribusiness and entrepreneurship.

According to him participants were drawn from the 21 local governments of the state and they are mostly women and youth of different ages.

He explained that, the extensive training will last for 6 days which at the end participants will be armed with agribusiness and entrepreneurship to assist them manage their own businesses for self reliance “the primary function and mandate of SMEDAN is to reduce unemployments and over dependence on government,it is expected that within years to come they will all become employers of labour in their chosen trade or business he said.

Ibrahim added that,they have two training centers so far in Kebbi,one in the ministry for women affairs while the other is located in Waziri Umaru federal polytechnic each with a capacity of 80 trainees making the total of 160, at the end of the training each participants will be empowered with cash as a start up capital.

Umar Ibrahim Dauda who represented the director general of SMEDAN urged the participants to pay attention during the training in order to assimilate the knowledge being giving to them by instructors to enable them put it in practice, he stated that, the six days training will end on Saturday 2nd October 2021.