Sir Andrew Okokhere, founder, Greatland Africa

By Chris Onuoha

August 23 is marked annually as World UNESCO International Day for the Remembrance of the transatlantic Slave Trade and its Abolition. This Remembrance Day, created by United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO was first observed in Santo Dominigo now called Haiti and Dominican Republic in the Central America when the slaves were freed after many years of struggle for liberation.

Nigeria was not left out of this memorable event as he joined world all over to mark the Remembrance Day with a low key marking, as a result of Covid-19 pandemic rules. And one significant thing to note from this Remembrance Day event was that an obnoxious system, a trade in human beings called slavery came to an end for good.

UNESCO marks this day annually to throw more light on the need to change African narrative from a perception of a hunger stricken continent, to a space endowed with natural resources, tourism attractions and human capacity, and to seek more ways to develop tourism and businesses to African continent. The day also intends to rekindle the tragedy of the slave trade in the memory of all peoples and also to encourage intercultural projects to educate the people about the dangers of slavery, human trafficking, child labour and all manners of inhumanity to man.

Badagry, Nigeria being the hotbed of the slave route exit point to the Caribbean at that time, wears new look with tourism sites created by private persons to complement existing government owned monuments, as a reminiscent of the practice back then. And one organisation that has focused massively to reverberate that feeling is the Greatland Africa.

Greatland Africa, a nonprofit organisation founded by a Nigerian with its headquarters situated at Iworo Community, in Badagry, Lagos State has put structures, monuments and epitaph of the crusaders of the black slave emancipation to this effect. Born out of passion to bring back African Americans and Africans in Diaspora to their root, the management of the organisation has made good its vision and pledge, by making Greatland Resort at Iworo, Badagry, a rallying point for Africans that want to connect to their root.

According to the founder and Chief Executive of Greatland Africa, Sir Andrew Okokhere, he disclosed that a massive land (resort) overlooking the Badagry lagoon called the Greatland Resort was created to attract African Americans who have been longing to connect to their root.

“The main purpose of creating this facility is in line with the UNESCO’S vision of erecting a monument of remembrance for the Africans in Diaspora. Greatland Africa as an organisation is founded in Houston Texas, in the United States where I resides. The organisation has taken a giant stride to involve African brothers and sisters in America to come back home to where they belong,” says Okokhere.

Sir Okokhere mentioned that Greatland Africa was endorsed by prominent personalities in the US that include Sheila Jackson, US Congress woman; Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston; Al Green, US Congress man and many other influential African Americans.

He stated that a certificate of the Abolition of Slavery was issued to Greatland Africa by the United State government as a result of their impactful efforts. He mentioned that Greatland Africa were the only organisation that celebrated ‘200 years of Abolition of Slavery’ in America in 2007.

“Beside all these efforts, an arm of the organisation called “African International Food and Disaster Relief” created to cater for the needy and less privilege in African continent has been active to that effect. We have been active in sending relief packages to environmentally devastated countries and cities. During the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown in America, the organisation distributed foods and home needs to people in some cities in America, facilitated and endorsed by the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner,” he said.

Okokhere also stated that Africa International Food and Disaster Relief will be having its 3rd “Africa Thanksgiving” service scheduled to hold on November 25, 2021 in the Greatland Resort, Iworo, Badagry. According to him, the thanksgiving service is done annually to pray and create peace and blessings upon families. “Food and relief materials will be distributed to less privileged in the society during the thanksgiving session,” remarks Okokhere.