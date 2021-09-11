The much anticipated gathering of music pundits and shakers and movers of the gospel and inspirational music industry in Nigeria and the world beyond are set to storm Goldencity Entertainment listening party for the EP, Depth one-one- six–(DEPTH 116), a project by popular recording artiste, songwriter, music executive, actor, dancer and entrepreneur, Ray Mond popularly known by as G-RAY.

The event which billed to be held today Saturday at Owena house by 5pm is hosted by the award-winning OAP, El-Effizy of Nigeria Info 95.1fm Abuja.

The very talented Christian hip-hop and Urban contemporary gospel artiste explained that top personalities expected at the event include DJ Revawells of 700Club and DJ Tamade of Rhythm FM Abuja amongst a host of O.A.P.

He further added that the Soon-to-be-released EP which mixes contemporary and elements of modern music in the tracks of the EP features A listers like Sixfootplus, Yadah, Chris Morgan, MX Kodeblack in addictive good music.

He pointed out that the concept of the project centres around love and the depth at which love affects all forms of human activity. And f

The EP is now available for pre-order and pre-sale now, get plugged in this one would be the sound of the moment.