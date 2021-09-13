…You must open for business; Obiano directs banks, markets, transporters

By Vincent Ujumadu

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma have urged the people of their states to ignore the sit-at-home rumour and go about their normal businesses, saying that those behind the order have rescinded it.

Governor Obiano directed that commercial activities must take place today and subsequent Mondays in the state, saying government can no longer watch while the economy of the people nosedives.

The Secretary to Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, had at a meeting with banks in Awka urged them to operate fully on every working day throughout the state.

Lending weight to the directive yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba said the order also affects other sectors of the people’s socio-economic life.

According to him, all markets, as well as motor parks and commercial vehicles would henceforth operate fully every Monday and any other weekday, except any day declared work-free by the appropriate authorities.

Adinuba said: “Before Governor Willie Obiano led a meeting with heads of security agencies and bank executives in the state, including those from the Awka branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he had personally held frank and rewarding discussions with a large spectrum of leaders of the transport union and market association in Anambra State on why they had for the past five weeks been shutting down their businesses every Monday.

“The transporters, for instance, attributed their action to the inability of commuters to come out for regular business owing to fear of attacks by unknown gunmen men while traders explained that without banks opening on any day, it was difficult to keep proceeds of the day in a safe place. The bankers, on their part, argued that without markets opening and people going about their normal businesses, there was no need to open their doors to the public.

“It is axiomatic that the people of Anambra State and, indeed, the Southeast have for the past five weeks been grappling with a vicious cycle on a grand scale. Some pupils have missed terminal examinations, with all the grave implications for the competitiveness of the youngsters and for the future of our state.

“A number of small-scale restaurateurs have had their entire investments destroyed by these non-state actors for coming out to pursue their legitimate business, through which they feed their families, pay house rents, pay for the education of their children and take care of friends, relatives, associates and other dependents. Some have lost their cars and motorcycles, their sole means of livelihood, to these non-state actors. The less lucky ones have lost their limbs and even lives most gruesomely in other parts of the southeast.

“Since no responsible government can watch while the future of its people is destroyed gratuitously, Governor Obiano held useful discussions in the last couple of days with relevant groups with a view to freeing members to pursue their legitimate businesses. After all, the leadership of the organization on whose instructions some persons claim to enforce the stay-at-home order has since rescinded the order.

“The Anambra State Government directive to banks, traders, transporters, other groups and individuals to resume full economic activity throughout the week with effect from Monday, September 13, 2021, was informed by the yearnings of these stakeholders.

“Adequate arrangements have been made with all security and intelligence agencies to provide adequate security for the people of Anambra State. All dark spots in the state have been identified and far-reaching measures taken to end the blights”.

Uzodimma urges Imo people to ignore sit-at-home order

Governor Uzodinma urged Imolites to ignore the sit-at-home while addressing the congregation after Sunday Church Service at the Government House Chapel Owerri.

He thanked the good people of Imo State who supported and contributed to the successful hosting of President Muhammadu Buhari last week when he visited Imo State.

To those who worked to sabotage the visit, the governor wished them well but urged all to “search their conscience in whatever they do.”

Addressing the hardship Imo people and residents are being subjected to by the oil marketers, the governor requested the petroleum marketers to immediately revert to normal price for petroleum products in the state, “as government will not continue to fold its arms and watch them mete out hardship on the people while they sell their products at black market.”

The governor warned that henceforth, “any filling station caught selling their products in black market will not only be sealed” but will “make sure the licenses of such filling stations are revoked.”

He added that government had set-up a taskforce to go round the state to identify and not only seal all filling stations caught in the act but to arrest and make them face the full weight of the law.

He emphasized that “government cannot be complacent while her citizens suffer unwarranted and untold hardship.”

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to explain that those who escaped from the jail break earlier this year are on the prowl again, now resorting to kidnapping.

He informed that government and the security agencies are on top of the matter, assuring that soon, those involved in the nefarious activities will be brought to book.

The governor reiterated his firm belief in doing the right thing based on the vow he has taken before his Creator (God Almighty).

To that effect, he noted that he has come to serve and do things that are for the betterment of Imo people and not to share Imo patrimony with few friends and cronies no matter how close.

His words: “There is no need pretending, or eye-service. Hypocrisy is very bad and mediocrity is even worse.”

He said he will be only disposed to doing the right thing at all times.

He warned that everything is not politics. “If we drag politics into some institutions like education and health, they are bound to suffer. The overall objective of this administration is anchored on opportunity cost and scale of preference as the state must be rescued.”

