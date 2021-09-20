Onitsha

its time for FG to listen to agitators – lawyer

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The traditional ruler of Oraukwu community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Emeka Onuora said it is worrisome that the frequent sit-at-home exercise is gradually crippling the business activities in the South East zone.

Igwe Onuora, an American based lawyer who spoke during his annual new yam festival, expressed concern that if the exercise continues, customers who usually come from the north to patronize Onitsha traders might look for elsewhere to buy their goods in time to come, a situation which he said could lead to backward trend in business activities in Igbo land.

Also speaking, a legal practitioner in Onitsha, Humphrey Udechukwu has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the agitators and see if he could comply with some of their demands, so as to curtail the frequent sit-at-home exercise in the South East zone.

Udechukwu who spoke with newsmen on phone yesterday, likened the on-going misunderstanding between the federal government and IPoB to a situation where a husband and wife are having misunderstanding and their children are bearing the brunt in one way or the other.

According to Udechukwu, I heard that Buhari and some Igbo leaders are currently meeting in Owerri and my prayer is that if it is true, Buhari should listen attentively to the Igbo leaders and pick vital points from them to douse the tension in some parts of the country or else, the poor masses will continue to suffer the consequences arising from the misunderstanding”.