By Vincent Ujumadu

MOST streets in the various cities in Anambra State remained deserted yesterday despite the order given by Governor Willie Obiano that people should go about their normal businesses, the markets, privately -owned shops and inter-city transporters refusing to open.

Schools, which were expected to reopen Monday remained shut as both teachers and pupils/students did not attempt to go to school. At a primary school owned by the Catholic Church, some of the teachers were seen at their duty posts, but there were no pupils.

The state secretariat was virtually empty as only few vehicles were seen at the massive complex. Some of the workers who came to work left before 2.00pm.

Governor Obiano later moved round Awka, the state capital, to monitor compliance during which he made brief stops at the popular Aroma junction and the Ukwuoji area of the city where most of the banks were located.

At Aroma, most of the business houses were not open, but the governor expressed satisfaction that banks obeyed his directive to open for business, although most of the banking halls were without the usual flow of customers.

The major markets in the state, including Onitsha Main Market, Ochanja, Eke Awka, Nkwo Nnewi, among others, remained shut, although city transport was in operation. Only few filling stations were open for business and they were selling petrol between N200 and N300 per liter.

Some people who spoke on the continued Monday sit –at-home said they were helpless, adding that even when they tried to brave the situation by going out, the frightening pictures in the social media about the activities of suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, scared them.

“I just watched a video of a school where IPOB members chased away students who went for their WASC exams and set ablaze the motorcycles belonging to the teachers and even threatened to slaughter the WAEC officials if they did not leave the school immediately, “ one of the respondents said.

