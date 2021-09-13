Sit-at-Home: Lockdown in Onitsha, Nnewi despite Gov Obiano's threat

Images of empty streets and expressway in Onitsha. PHOTOS: Chimaobi Nwaiwu

*We’re not involved; tomorrow is our sit-at-home — IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

In spite of Governor Willie Obiano’s directive to market leaders, banks and other business outfits and stakeholders in Anambra State, to go back to their business or face sanctions, markets, banks, traders and residents of Onitsha and Nnewi still refused to go back to business, thereby, still observing the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s suspended Monday weekly sit-at-home.

IPOB had reiterated the suspension of its earlier announced Monday weekly sit-at-home, following intervention by elders and prominent Igbo who expressed concern over its negative effects on Igbo economy.

Surprisingly, however, after the August 9 first Monday weekly sit-at-home, the people of South-East have continued to follow the order, contrary to its suspension by IPOB.

Business activities in Onitsha the commercial city and the industrial town of Nnewi were, as usual, totally locked down; markets, banks, transport companies, and motor parks in the two Anambra business locations failed to open for business.

Road and street shops and other business outfits owners and artisans, as well, stayed away from the day’s businesses as roads in the cities were deserted.

In Onitsha, Vanguard noticed movement of few private vehicle owners, who were on a very high speed, apparently afraid of attack by people IPOB described as hoodlums, who are allegedly enforcing the order it suspended.

IPOB reacts

However, IPOB, on Monday, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “We have stopped the Monday weekly sit-at-home.

“Anybody trying to enforce it is doing that to his peril.”

Meanwhile, another statement by IPOB on Monday, directed a sit-at-home on Tuesday September 14, in honour of the victims of the military invasion of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Afaraukwu home in Umuahia Abia State.

The incident led to his fleeing the country before he was abducted from Kenya, in an extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, where he is kept in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

IPOB statement read in part: “We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to remind all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom across the globe that the sit-at-home order issued by the IPOB leadership to be observed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, is sacrosanct.

“The peaceful protest is for the rememberance of the victims of the genocidal invasion of our leader’s compound at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State on the 14th of September 2017.

“No fewer than 28 innocent Biafrans were killed that day by the Nigeria Army during the raid.

“We advise all Biafrans both men and women to stay indoors tomorrow as a mark of honour to these fallen heroes and heroines.

“We must not fail to remember the supreme sacrifices of these great freedom seekers. Nothing done to honour them should be considered too much for they have watered the tree of Biafra freedom with their blood.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has also made a lot of sacrifice for the restoration of Biafra.

“IPOB is well organised and prepared to repel them. They can continue with their false media propaganda to demoralize people from supporting IPOB, but they know that our people now know better.

“The political elite have deceived us enough but the masses have realised that IPOB is there for them.”

