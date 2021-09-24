The LGA of Oraifite just took a whole new look as a renowned son of the soil, Sir Emeka Okwuosa through the auspices of his foundation, Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation is headlining a 2-Day Medical Fair flag at Oraifite.

The medical fair which is championed by Sir Emeka Okwuosa enlisted the specialities provided by a team of medical doctors from the USA. According to Sir Emeka Okwuosa, the medical outreach is born out of his desire to bring succour to the numerous health challenges faced by the people of Oraifite and to give a boost to the health status of the people. It is also in the aim to provided extra help to the rural health care providers in the local government.

So far, about 500 people from parts of Oraifite, Ekwusigo LGA, & other parts of Anambra benefited from the fair which started on yesterday, 23rd of September and continues today, 24th September 2021.

The benefitting patients include both young and old people with different health challenges who have come to take advantage of the medical outreach that had been provided by the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation. The philanthropic medical fair features free medical screening and drugs for common ailments. The health screenings at the outreach include HIV screening, blood sugar levels, diabetes, malaria, blood pressure, blood donation, PCV level amongst others. Other activities like donation of clothes, shoes, sanitary pads and food items are currently ongoing.

One of the beneficiaries noted that the outreach is one of the numerous programmes executed by the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation to help alleviate some of the sufferings in and around Anambra state. According to one of the traditional leaders present, a lot of people are going through hard times and they do not have the necessary resources to meet their medical challenges and people like Emeka Okwuosa have constantly helped to alleviate some of these challenges.

Over 1000 people are billed to benefit from this goodwill project which was benevolently set up by Sir Emeka Okwuosa.