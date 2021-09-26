By Ayo Onikoyi

Singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, Olakira on Friday 17th September 2021, hosted a debut private listening party in Lagos, where he performed tracks off his recently released EP, “4play”.

The exclusive event which was held at the Free Me Digital Space, Lekki, and hosted by Dotun and Moet Abebe, saw in attendance personalities including Skales, Fliptyce, Father DMW, Big brother season 6 housemate; Sammie, Award-winning OAP; Realskillz, Magnito, and many others.

A highlight from the show that left the crowd in awe of the ‘In My Maserati’ crooner was his first appearance on stage, dressed in a white robe. While in the robe, Olakira performed three songs; ‘For Life’, ‘Summertime’, and ‘In My Maserati’

The listening party was organised by U&I Music and was the artiste’s first hosted event, since he came into the limelight in 2020, after the release of ‘In My Maserati’ and ‘Maserati Remix’.

Reacting to the whole event, Olakira said, “I swear I didn’t know it would turn out this way. I appreciate the love and support from everybody who took out time to be here. Good music I got, good music you shall receive. Thank you, people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria