Multi-Award Winning Gospel Music Sensation, SINACH is currently organising a 5 Day Concert at The Monarch, Lekki where she has featured already some of the big names in Gospel Music’s such as Sammie Okposo, Frank Edwards, Tope Alabi, Dunsin Oyekan, Testimony Jaga, Onos Ariyo, Efe Nathan, Emmy Kosgei, Limoblaze, Soltune, Agent Snypa, Nolly CIA, Michael Stuckey (USA), CCioma, IBK Sings, Kelechi and some other special talents such as Marizu and Da Music who seemed to be new revelations to many who are participating in the concert hosted by Pastor Dayo Laniyi.

Sinach explained the reason for the concert in an interview she posted on Facebook stating, “There’s too much evil going on in the world today, people are in fear, despair, and hurting, but when God’s people lift up their voices in praises to Him, things change. God’s high and holy praises fill our mouths, for our shouted praises are our weapons of war against fear, depression, anxiety and discouragement!”

Never has a gospel concert had such a long line up and lasted for 5 week days, but worshippers have thronged the venue participating daily. Besides the artist who have graced the event’s first 3 days, Sinach had some of the biggest names in Christendom today call in to pray and exhort at the concert. On the first day, Pastor Kenneth Copeland called and had a group perform a recital of Sinach’s global hit song Way Maker before praying and blessing her concert.

From Nigeria, Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Pastor Iren were on ground to share and lead people into salvation, and on the second and third day, Sinach surprised her audience with special appearances from popular TV Evangelist, Joel Osteen and his wife who called in on the second day, and Gospel music legend Darlene Zschech called in on Wednesday, excited to be a part of Sinach’s concert.

With the likes of Juddikay, TY Bello, Ada, Dr. Panam Percy, Folabi Nuel, Cyude, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Nosa, Dieko and Glowreeyah warming up for the final two days, much is left to be desired of the final concluding days of Sinach’s 5 Days of Unending Thanksgiving holding this week at The Monarch, Lekki.