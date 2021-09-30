By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, on Thursday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the Anambra governorship election in November.

The organisations, at a joint briefing in Abuja, said the bill, which had been in the National Assembly since 2019, will build the confidence of the masses and strengthen democracy, if given the presidential nod ahead of the election.

They noted that the president had 30 days from the day he receives a communication of the harmonised version of the Bill from the National Assembly to assent to it.

The CSOs include: Center For Liberty, Raising New Voices Initiative, Ready-to-Lead Africa, Speak out Africa, Project Vote Initiative, The Nigerian Alliance, The Art and Civics Center, CDNDC, Adopt-A-Goal Initiative and Free Nigeria Movement.

They also advised the National Assembly not to take any last minute action that could delay President Buhari’s assent to the Bill and throw the electoral reform matter into the murky water of politics.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, the Executive Director, CDNDC, Mr Dare Ariyo-Atoye, said: “The people of Nigeria are eager to have the Electoral Bill harmonised, transmitted and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, even before the Anambra governorship election on November 6, 2021.

“While the President has openly and frankly expressed his readiness to sign the bill, it is instructive that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the other hand, has shown the commitment to implement the law.

“So, the National Assembly must act now. In the spirit of Section 14 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, we are urging the federal lawmakers to allow constitutionality and national interest to prevail in a fashion that will build the confidence of the electorate and strengthen our democracy.”

