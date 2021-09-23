By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The former commissioner for education under the former governor of the state Abdulaziz Yari Sanda Muhammad Wednesday said that, the security measures taken in Zamfara state by governor Bello Mattawale to stop or degrade armed banditry is yielding positive results.

According to him, since all the networks in Zamfara were shuts down following directive from the state governor, the spate of killings and kidnappings have maximally reduced unlike before when it was the order of the day.

He explained that,the security measures has gone down well with villages who are often the targets of bandits as they are jubilating “it doesn’t matter how long it takes as long as good results are coming, we are behind him in this because its good for people of Zamfara he said” he added that both bandits and informants have been cut off.

He lauded the joint security for their continued onslaught on the armed bandits and the support Mattawale is giving to them to aid their fight against banditry.

On infrastructure in the state, Sanda stated that, the former governor Yari built roads in rural areas while the sitting governor is building roads in the state capital, adding that, governor Bello also built two cllinics in each local government headquarters to boost healthcare delivery in Zamfara state.

Sanda who put in at least 40 years in politics said he will not contest for any political post but will support politicians from his clan to win elections.