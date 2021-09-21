.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki



The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC in Ebonyi State, yesterday called on corps members to shun every form of societal vices including drug abuse, advance-fee fraud, cyber crime and cultism throughout the period of their service year in the State.

The Corps further charged them to cultivate the culture of hard work, team spirit and dedication to duty as they pursue their future endeavours.

The NYSC Director- General, Professor Shuaibu Ibrahim, represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs Mercy Bamai Dawuda stated this during the terminal parade/closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, old MacGregor college Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Dawuda who was grateful to God for making the entire orientation exercise a huge succes warned the corps members to avoid risky behaviour both in their places of primary assignment and after their service year.

“I advise you to avoid risky engagement such as staying out late at night; attending late night parties; visitation of dangerous places and accepting car ride from strangers.

“I also implore you to shun drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime, advance -fee fraud among other vices.”

She encouraged them not to engage in local politics in their places of assignment as such conduct or participation was against NYSC scheme.

The Coordinator urged Employers of Labour and Captains of Industries not to only accept corps members but to also provide enabling environment to develop their potentials.

She advised the corps members to ensure strict compliance to the Covid-19 protocols and security tips as they move to their places of primary of assignment in the State.

Dawuda appreciated governments at the Federal, State and Local levels, including Traditional Rulers and security agencies for the unwavering support they are giving to the NYSC during the period of the orientation course.

