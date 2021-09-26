Shulamite Ezechi's ANYISO wins 'Charity of the Year' Prestige Awards

Shulamite Ezechi displaying ANYISO’s Prestige Award.

The Prestige Awards, held in the UK on September 3, saw Shulamite Ezechi’s organisation, ANYISO, took home the prestigious Charity of the Year Award.

ANYISO is a registered charity in the UK that runs multiple projects, seminars, workshops and conferences, and provides support and services for women, young people, refugees, and asylum seekers.

The award was given to ANYISO for its works for humanity, and support for women, young people , refugees and asylum seekers.

Reacting to the award , Shulamite said: “Prestige awards recognises businesses and organisations in the UK that have proven to be the best over the year. ANYISO was nominated, and won the Charity of the Year Award.

“We felt very honoured and we are very proud of the work we do, and moments like this encourage us to do more.”

Shulamite, an amazing humanitarian, served as a member of the Refugee women’s Strategy Group and has been involved in the review of many policies that affect ethnic minority women and young people.

She is on a team of the First minister’s National Advisory council on Women and Girls (BAME).

Shulamite also served as a board member for North Glasgow Community Food Initiative Glasgow, United Kingdom. She is an author and has published many articles.

Shulamite holds a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Imo State University, Nigeria, and a Master’s degree in Clinical Nutrition and Health from Glasgow Caledonian University, UK and a second Master’s degree in Policy analysis and global governance.

Aside from the Prestige Award, Shulamite has also won many awards including ‘the Inspiration to the BME Community award’ that was conferred on her at the Glasgow City Chambers, United Kingdom.

